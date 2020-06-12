Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Raised by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,306 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,631 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $19,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,584,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,733,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $515,687,000 after purchasing an additional 569,392 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.86. 11,248,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,800,137. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

