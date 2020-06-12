Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $57.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been given a $57.00 target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,799,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,800,137. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $52.74. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

