Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.43 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%.

OXM stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $867.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at $358,021.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

