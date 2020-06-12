Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 17.60 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:PAG traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 341.80 ($4.35). The company had a trading volume of 612,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,645. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 217 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 555.50 ($7.07). The stock has a market cap of $849.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 338.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 427.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 530.67 ($6.75).

In other news, insider Barbara Ridpath purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($9,163.80).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit