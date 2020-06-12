Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 17.60 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:PAG traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 341.80 ($4.35). The company had a trading volume of 612,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,645. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 217 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 555.50 ($7.07). The stock has a market cap of $849.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 338.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 427.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 530.67 ($6.75).

In other news, insider Barbara Ridpath purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($9,163.80).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

