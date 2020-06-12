Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,399 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 0.7% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paypal were worth $35,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,500,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,423. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $160.89. The stock has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.76.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.