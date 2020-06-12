Periscope Capital Inc. Has $6.44 Million Position in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Acquisition were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 137,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000.

CRSAU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 3,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,283. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

