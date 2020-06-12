Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Releases Earnings Results

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.74 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

PPIH stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. Perma-Pipe International has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

