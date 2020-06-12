Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Releases Earnings Results

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.74 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 4.66%.
PPIH stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. Perma-Pipe International has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
About Perma-Pipe International
