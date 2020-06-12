PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40 to $2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.44. PPL also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67. PPL has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a hold rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut PPL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered shares of PPL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.53.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

