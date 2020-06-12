Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 102,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $2,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.71. The stock had a trading volume of 594,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,633. The firm has a market cap of $295.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

