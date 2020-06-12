Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.4% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $1,881,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $2,673,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 63.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,805,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,928,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $295.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.