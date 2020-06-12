Providence First Trust Co Acquires 2,050 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.75. 136,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,399. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.