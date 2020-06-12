Providence First Trust Co Purchases 8,360 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 173.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $648,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 90,367 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 348,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter.

NEAR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.81. 879,004 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.