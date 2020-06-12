Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million.

Shares of QTNT opened at $6.94 on Friday. Quotient has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $588.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTNT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 23rd.

In other news, COO Edward Farrell sold 12,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $94,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $214,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $81,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,081.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

