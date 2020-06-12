salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $24,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.11. 5,164,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,111. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.10. The company has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -965.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,841.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $1,319,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,754 shares of company stock worth $66,555,929 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

