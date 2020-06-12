Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $217.00 target price (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.35.

SRPT stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.04. 13,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,003. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.48. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $162.48.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,100,000 after purchasing an additional 605,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,905 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,523,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,715,000 after purchasing an additional 353,301 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 902,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,278,000 after purchasing an additional 136,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,158,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

