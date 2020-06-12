Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 8.20 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON SHB traded down GBX 9 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 583.50 ($7.43). 339,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,936. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 584.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 771.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 478.40 ($6.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 992.50 ($12.63).

SHB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Shaftesbury to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 764 ($9.72) to GBX 525 ($6.68) in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 770 ($9.80) to GBX 610 ($7.76) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 950 ($12.09) to GBX 900 ($11.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 900 ($11.45) to GBX 800 ($10.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Shaftesbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 687.11 ($8.75).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

