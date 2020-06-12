SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lifted by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.3% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% during the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,003,000 after purchasing an additional 930,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.84. 437,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,464,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $125.56 and a one year high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

