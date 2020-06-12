Standpoint Research Downgrades Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Hold

Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on C. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $3.86 on Tuesday, hitting $52.25. 38,260,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,884,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 814,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,093,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

