Stevard LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.65. 6,161,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,586,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

