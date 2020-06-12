Stevard LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stevard LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 239.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.0% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $235.88. The stock had a trading volume of 68,295,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,372,288. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $247.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.52 and a 200-day moving average of $213.51.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

