Stevard LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Stevard LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,666,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,833,000.

Shares of VGT traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.20. 1,114,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,087. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit