Stevard LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stevard LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,666,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,833,000.

Shares of VGT traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.20. 1,114,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,087. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

