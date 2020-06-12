Stevard LLC Purchases 60 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stevard LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stevard LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after acquiring an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after acquiring an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after acquiring an additional 897,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $357.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,919,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,551,781. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $218.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.11. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $142.84 and a one year high of $380.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,725 shares of company stock valued at $49,912,918 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

