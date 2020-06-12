Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 0.6% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $504,354,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 183.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $258,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,243 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 84.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 848,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $64,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.59.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $4.18 on Friday, hitting $178.44. The stock had a trading volume of 977,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,295. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

