Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.6% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Citigroup by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 830,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,331,000 after purchasing an additional 159,648 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup by 371.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 120,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $3.44 on Friday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,884,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.12. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

