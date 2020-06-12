Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after acquiring an additional 774,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.87.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.48. 3,807,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,635. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.07. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $259.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.