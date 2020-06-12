Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,161,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $10.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,393.41. 100,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,374.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,344.40. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,000.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

