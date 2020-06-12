Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Sells 139 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $129.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,286,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

