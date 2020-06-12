Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Sells 298 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $115.71. 594,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

