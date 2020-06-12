Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after buying an additional 638,081 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after buying an additional 481,589 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after buying an additional 448,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after buying an additional 438,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $841,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.67. 148,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,502. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.09.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

