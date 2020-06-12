Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,538 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 0.7% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $3,330,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 225,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,943. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

