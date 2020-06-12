Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Acquires 209 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.2% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $58.64. 19,681,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,475,252. The company has a market capitalization of $270.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.