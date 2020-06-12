Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Acquires 862 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 458.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 0.2% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,707. The company has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.10. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

