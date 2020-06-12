Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Buys 375 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.2% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.87.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,057,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,635. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.