Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 274,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,510.46.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $7.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,394.47. 1,043,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,987. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,374.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,343.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

