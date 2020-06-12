Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $43,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $2,113,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,050.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 96,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 88,114 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,453,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,121,000 after purchasing an additional 896,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 43,659 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.24. 10,622,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,766,811. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

