Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 0.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 77.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 46.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,431,000 after buying an additional 1,008,092 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1,180.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 61,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Waste Management by 16.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.55. 1,429,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

