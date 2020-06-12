Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,395.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,689. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,374.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,344.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,000.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,600.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

