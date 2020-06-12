Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Sells 235 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,935,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 172,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,611,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,329,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,753,000 after buying an additional 688,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.44. 18,179,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,510,300. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

