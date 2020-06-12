Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $18.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 17,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $140,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $66,503.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,960 shares in the company, valued at $375,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,058 shares of company stock worth $4,303,615 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 92.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,328,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 239.3% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.88. 41,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.