Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.31% of Texas Instruments worth $288,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after purchasing an additional 535,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,007,000 after acquiring an additional 205,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,505 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.97. 4,819,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,266. The firm has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.93. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.