TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,308. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $36.65.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $924.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

