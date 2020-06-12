Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TIF opened at $121.05 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TIF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

