TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors lowered its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,274,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,369,045. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

