Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th.

TBI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,126. Trueblue has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $586.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trueblue will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trueblue in the fourth quarter worth about $21,440,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Trueblue by 30.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,302,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,379,000 after buying an additional 533,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Trueblue by 122.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 385,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trueblue by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 278,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

