Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.76.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $165.84. The stock had a trading volume of 261,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

