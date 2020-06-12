United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. 121,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $959.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

