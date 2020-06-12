United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,576,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.99% of United Technologies worth $809,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 560,224 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,697,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.88. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

