Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $9.75 to $10.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.10.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.90. 144,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,501. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

In other news, Director Eric P. Edelstein acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,707.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 93,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 307,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

