Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stevard LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,868,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,924. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.34.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

