Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.97. 6,880,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,418,381. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.